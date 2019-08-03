Ed Sheeran's 'No. 6' tops the U.S. album chart

Cast member Beyonce, the voice of Nala in "The Lion King," attends the premiere of the film in Los Angeles on July 9. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran's "No. 6 Collaborations Project" is No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Pop star Ed Sheeran's No. 6 Collaborations Project is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No 2 on the Billboard 200 roster dated Saturday is Beyonce's The Lion King: The Gift, followed by Billie Eilish's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? at No. 3, Lil Nas X's 7 at No. 4 and the compilation CD Dreamville & J.Cole: Revenge of the Dreamers III at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Chris Brown's Indigo at No. 6, Lizzo's Cuz I Love You at No. 7, Khalid's Free Spirit at No. 8, Post Malone's beerbongs & bentleys at No. 9 and Nas' The Lost Tapes 2 at No. 10.