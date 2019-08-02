Seventeen dances in new 'Hit' music video teaser

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Seventeen is giving fans a new glimpse of its upcoming music video.

The K-pop group shared a new preview Friday of its energetic video for the single "Hit."

The teaser shows Seventeen members S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino dancing on several sets, including a white stage with blue containers in the background.

Seventeen promoted the video in a tweet Friday.

"SEVENTEEN 'HIT' MV TEASER 2 #SEVENTEEN #SEVENTEEN_HIT #PRIDE_OF_PRIDE #20190805_6PM," the post reads.

Seventeen released a first teaser Wednesday showing glimpses of the members on a tropical-themed set.

The full "Hit" video debuts Monday. The song is Seventeen's first new Korean single since the EP You Made My Dawn, released in January.

Seventeen shared the video "[Prologue] An Ode 1: Unchained Melody" last week after announcing plans for a summer comeback. The group will kick off its Ode to You tour this month.