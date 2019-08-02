Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Khalid has released a new music video for his song "Right Back" featuring A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

The clip, released on Friday, features the singer enjoying a packed, summer barbecue with friends.

The party continues on into the night with Khalid dancing and having a great time.

"You don't gotta stay the night/ I just wanna take the time/ I know all the things you like/ Maybe if the mood is right/ We can bring it right back," Khalid sings.

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie did not appear on the original version of "Right Back" which was featured on Khalid's second album, Free Spirit.

Free Spirit, which also includes the singles "My Bad," "Better" and "Talk," topped the U.S. album charts when it was released in April.

Khalid is currently touring North America. He will be wrapping things up up on Aug. 17 with a performance at the American Airlines Center in Miami.