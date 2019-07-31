July 31 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Seventeen is giving fans a glimpse of its new music video.

The K-pop group shared a preview Wednesday of its video for the single "Hit."

The energetic video shows glimpses of the Seventeen members on a tropical-themed set. S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino are seen dancing in silhouette at one point.

Seventeen promoted the video in a tweet Wednesday.

The full "Hit" video will debut Aug. 5. The song is Seventeen's first new Korean single since the EP You Made My Dawn, released in January.

Seventeen announced plans this month for a summer comeback and shared the video "[Prologue] An Ode 1: Unchained Melody" last week. The group will kick off its Ode to You tour in August.

Seventeen debuted as a group in 2015. The boy band is known for the singles "Pretty U," "Don't Wanna Cry" and "Clap."