Raconteurs member Jack White arrives for the iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 21. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Miley Cyrus has pulled out of the Woodstock 50 Music and Arts Fair, along with The Raconteurs. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

July 31 (UPI) -- Miley Cyrus and The Raconteurs are the latest musical acts to drop out of the Woodstock 50 Music and Arts Fair.

Jay-Z, The Black Keys, Santana, Dead & Company, the Lumineers, John Fogerty and John Sebastian also previously backed out of the event which has faced a number of setbacks.

The Killers and Imagine Dragons have yet to officially depart the festival, however, both groups do not have Woodstock 50 listed as a tour date. The Zombies are still committed.

Cyrus was among the original headline acts announced for Woodstock 50 in March. The festival is meant to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the original Woodstock, which took place in 1969.

Woodstock 50 has been relocated to the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Md., and is scheduled to still take place Aug. 16-18. It was originally set to take place in Vernon, N.Y. until festival organizers were denied a permit.

Ticketing information has yet to be announced.