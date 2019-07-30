Garth Brooks to perform in Bakersfield, Calif., on 'Dive Bar' tour

July 30 (UPI) -- Country music star Garth Brooks is bringing his Dive Bar tour to California.

The 57-year-old singer said in a Facebook video Monday that the second stop on the tour will be Buck Owens' Crystal Palace in Bakersfield, Calif.

Brooks meant to announce the venue Tuesday on ZUZZ-FM radio, but let the news slip in the video. Brooks proposed to his wife, country singer Trisha Yearwood, at Buck Owens' Crystal Palace in May 2005.

"The next dive bar is the Crystal Palace," Brooks confirmed. "This is going to be fun. It's gonna be indoor -- the last one was outdoor and had thousands of people -- and I think there's going to be 500 at this one."

"What I love about the dive bars is it's got all the electricity of the stadium show and it's packed in this little room," he added. "It's really fun."

KUZZ-FM confirmed the news in a tweet Tuesday. The station said the show will take place Aug. 15.

"It's official! @garthbrooks is bringing the #DiveBarTour to @BOCrystalPalace on August 15!" the post reads.

Brooks shared plans this month for a seven-city Dive Bar tour. The tour is named after his song "Dive Bar" featuring Blake Shelton, and kicked off July 15 at Joe's on Weed St. in Chicago, Ill.