Melanie Martinez will be going on tour starting in October. Photo by Nina Prommer/EPA

July 29 (UPI) -- Melanie Martinez has announced a new worldwide tour in support of her upcoming second studio album, K-12.

The tour will span North America and Europe starting on Oct. 13 at the All Things Go Fall Classic in Washington, D.C., before Martinez wraps things up on Dec. 17 at the Docks Club in Hamburg, Germany.

North American dates include stops in cities such as Atlanta, Boston, Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Denver and Seattle, among others.

European dates include shows in Dublin, Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham, London and Amsterdam, among other stops.

Tickets go on sale for the general public on Aug. 9 at 10 a.m. local time. Lauren Ruth Ward is a special guest for the North American dates. A special guest for the European shows will be announced at a later date.

In the U.S., one dollar from every ticket sold will help benefit The Trevor Project, an organization that provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services for LGBTQ youth.

K-12 is set for release on Sept. 6. Martinez will also be releasing a full-length companion feature film of the same name.

"It's been a bit since I've been on tour and I'm incredibly excited to bring the movie to life on stage," Martinez said in a statement. "I'm putting all of my energy into making it not only visually stunning and pleasing to the senses but also a fun learning experience and a safe place to express yourself and be accepted for exactly who you are."