July 29 (UPI) -- BtoB singer Peniel is giving fans a glimpse of his new music video.

The 26-year-old K-pop star, aka Peniel Shin, shared a preview Monday of his video for the new solo single "Fly23."

The teaser shows Peniel putting on a virtual reality headset. He is then shown diving into a pool and performing a choreographed routine with backup dancers.

BtoB promoted the clip in a tweet Monday. The full "Fly23" video debuts Wednesday.

"(PENIEL) - 'FLY23' M/V Teaser 2019.07.31 18:00 (KST)," the post reads.

Peniel had shared plans and promo art for "Fly23" on Twitter last week.

Peniel previously released the mixtape HOMESICK MIXTAPE VOL. 1 and the singles "That Girl" and "B.O.D."

Peniel is a Korean-American singer who came to fame with the South Korean boy band BtoB, or Born to Beat. The group is known for the singles "Its Okay," "Remember That," "Movie" and "Missing You," and last released the compilation album Piece of BtoB in March.