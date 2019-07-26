SHINee singer Taemin shares edgy 'Famous' video

July 26 (UPI) -- SHINee singer Taemin is back with a new music video.

The 26-year-old K-pop star, born Lee Tae-min, released a video Friday for his new Japanese single, "Famous."

Taemin shows his "dangerous" side in the video, which features imagery of the singer tied up, bleeding, and of dummies burning. Taemin also shows attitude in his dance routines.

"Famous" appears on Taemin's forthcoming Japanese EP of the same name. Universal Music Japan said the EP will debut Aug. 4, rather than Aug. 28 as previously scheduled.

Taemin released his debut Japanese album, Taemin, in November. He previously released the Japanese EPs Sayonara Hitori and Flame of Love, which included singles of the same name.

Taemin came to fame with the South Korean boy band SHINee, which also consists of Onew, Key and Minho. The group released the three-part album The Story of Light in 2018 following member Jonghyun's death by suicide in December 2017.