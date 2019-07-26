Meryl Streep arrives on the red carpet for the 90th annual Academy Awards in 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- Meryl Streep is set to be honored at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival with the event's inaugural Tribute Actor Award.

Streep will receive the award at the TIFF Tribute Gala on Sept. 9. The Tribute Gala is an annual fundraiser that helps support TIFF programs.

Streep, who was last featured in HBO's second season of Big Little Lies, next stars in The Laundromat from director Steven Soderbergh. The film follows the Panama Papers scandal and is making its North American premiere at the festival.

Announcing the incomparable Meryl Streep as the first-ever recipient of our TIFF Tribute Actor Award. #TIFF19 pic.twitter.com/dUT4ZEDlHD— TIFF (@TIFF_NET) July 26, 2019

"Meryl Streep is undoubtedly one of the most talented and versatile actors of her generation," TIFF co-head Joana Vicente said in a statement.

"Her tremendous contribution to cinema, television, and the stage spans five decades from her early roles in The Deer Hunter, Kramer vs. Kramer and Sophie's Choice to later films including The Devil Wears Prada, The Iron Lady and The Post, she has portrayed characters that are as compelling as they are timeless. TIFF could not be more thrilled to honor such a skilled and exemplary artist."

Another recipient of the Tribute Actor Award will be announced at a later date.