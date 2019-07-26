Actor Dustin Hoffman (L) and actress Meryl Streep smile happily after winning their respective Oscars at the 52nd Annual Academy Award presentations on April 14, 1980 in Hollywood, Calif. Hofmann won his Oscar for being Best Actor in his role in the film “Kramer vs. Kramer,” while Streep won hers for her role as Best Actress in a Supporting Role in the same movie. File Photo by Bob Flora/UPI | License Photo
Jessica Lange (L) and Streep, both Oscar winners at the 55th Academy Awards, hold up their statuettes after winning them on April 11, 1983. Lange won for Best Supporting Actress and Streep won Best Actress for "Sophie's Choice."
From left to right, Streep, Angela Bassett and Gloria Estefan attend the premiere of their film "Music Of The Heart" on October 26, 1999 in New York City. Streep plays Roberta in the film.
From left to right, Streep, filmmaker Ken Burns, then first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton and actress Jessica Lange attend the premiere of Burns' documentary "Not For Ourselves Alone" on November 3, 1999 in New York City.
Streep reacts to New York Governor George Pataki and a unknown hand reaching in to steal her popcorn during the press conference to announce the creation of the first annual Tribeca Film Festival on December 6, 2001.
From left to right, Julianne Moore, Streep and Nicole Kidman pose at the premiere of their film "The Hours" on December 15, 2002 in New York City. Streep plays Clarissa Vaughan in the film.
Streep, along with husband Donald J. Gummer (R) and daughter Louisa, stop to pose for the cameras during arrivals for the 75th Annual Academy Awards on March 24, 2003 in Hollywood, Calif. Streep was nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance in "Adaptation."
Cher (L) and Streep pose for pictures at the premiere of "Stuck on You" in New York City on December 8, 2003. Streep plays herself in the film.
Streep (L) shares a laugh with director Mike Nichols as they pose with her trophies backstage during the 56th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on September 19, 2004 in Los Angeles. "Angels in America," the adaptation of Tony Kushner's Pulitzer Prize-winning play about Americans facing AIDS in the 1980s, was honored as Outstanding Miniseries and won acting trophies for Al Pacino, Streep, Mary-Louise Parker and Jeffrey Wright. Streep won
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie.
From left to right, Streep, Adrian Grenier and Anne Hathaway arrive for the premiere of "The Devil Wears Prada" in New York City on June 19, 2006. Streep plays Miranda Priestly in the film.
Robert Redford (L) and Streep, cast members in "Lions for Lambs", arrive for a screening of the film at the opening of the AFI Fest film festival in Los Angeles on November 1, 2007. Streep plays Janine Roth in the film.
Streep attends the world premiere of "Mamma Mia" in London on June 30, 2008. Streep plays Donna in the film.
Streep (L) and Amy Adams attend a photocall for "Doubt" in London on January 16, 2009. Streep plays Sister Aloysius Beauvier in the film.
Streep speaks on her cell phone as she appears backstage with her award
for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for "Doubt" at the 15th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on January 25, 2009.
Streep (L) and Sophia Loren arrive at the 81st Academy Awards in Hollywood, Calif., on February 22, 2009. Streep was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for "Doubt."
Streep and niece Maude arrive for the premiere of "Julie & Julia" in New York City on July 30, 2009. Streep plays
Julia Child in the film.
From left to right, Rita Wilson, Streep and Alexandra Wentworth arrive for the premiere of "It's Complicated" in New York City on December 9, 2009. Streep plays Jane Adler in the film.
Streep holds her Golden Globe award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical for her performance in "Julie & Julia" backstage at the 67th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 17, 2010 in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Streep arrives at the "Women Can't Wait" human rights event at the United Nations building in New York City on March 5, 2010.
Recipients of the 2011 Kennedy Center Honors pose for a photo following a dinner hosted by United States Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton at the U.S. Department of State in Washington, D.C., on December 3, 2011. The 2011 honorees
are Streep, singer Neil Diamond, actress Barbara Cook, musician Yo-Yo Ma, and musician Sonny Rollins.
Streep attends the press room at Orange British Academy Film Awards in London on February 12, 2012. Streep won Best Actress in a Leading Role for her performance in "The Iron Lady." Streep said the film was not intended
to be a docudrama of the political life of Britain's first female prime minister, Margaret Thatcher.
Streep (R) poses with Colin Firth after winning Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for her role in "The Iron Lady" backstage during the 84th Academy Awards in Los Angeles on February 26, 2012. This was Streep's third Oscar
win.
Streep (L) kisses Sting as they perform at the Revlon Concert for the Rainforest Fund at Carnegie Hall in New York City on April 3, 2012.
Actresses Viola Davis (R) and Streep arrive for the Women In Film Crystal + Lucy Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. on June 12, 2012. Streep presented the Crystal Award for Excellence in Film to Davis during the fundraising event.
Streep takes a photo of herself with then Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton following a dinner honoring the seven 2012 recipients of the Kennedy Center honors at the U.S. Department of State in Washington, D.C. on December 1, 2012.
Cast members Julia Roberts (L) and Streep (R) pose with CAA Managing Partner Kevin Huvane during the premiere "August: Osage County" in Los Angeles on December 16, 2013. Streep plays Violet Weston in the film.
Streep (L) poses with 14th Annual Monte Cristo Award presented to her by Executive Director at Eugene O'Neill Theater Center Preston Whiteway on the red carpet at the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center 14th Annual Monte Cristo Awards in New York City on April 21, 2014.
President Barack Obama awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Streep during a ceremony at the White House in Washington, D.C., on November 24, 2014.
Streep (L) and Carole King arrive on the red carpet at the SeriousFun Children's Network "An Evening of SeriousFun Celebrating the Legacy of Paul Newman," in New York City on March 2, 2015.
Streep (L) and English actor Hugh Grant attend the World Premiere of "Florence Foster Jenkins" in London on April 12, 2016. Streep plays Florence Foster Jenkins in the film. Streep said she didn't have all her lines memorized when she went to set for the film. "I used to remember them really good and then people were really afraid of me. My memory is crap now," the 67-year-old actress confessed
.
Streep addresses delegates on day two of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia on July 26, 2016. "What does it take to be the first female anything? It takes grit and it takes grace," the actress said
onstage.
Streep delivers remarks at a screening of the movie "We Will Rise: Michelle Obama's Mission to Educate Girls Around the World," in honor of International Day of the Girl at the White House in Washington, D.C. on October 11, 2016. The film tells the story of adolescent girls overcoming challenges to achieve their educations and change their lives.
Streep (R) and Japanese actress Haru Kuroki attend the opening ceremony of the 29th Tokyo International Film Festival in Tokyo on October 25, 2016.
Streep appears backstage with her Cecil B. DeMille Award during the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. on January 8, 2017. Streep gave a speech
during the ceremony and used the opportunity to speak out against then President-elect Donald Trump and to encourage empathy.
Streep (L) and Ai-jen Poo, the head of the National Domestic Workers Alliance, attend the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. on January 7, 2018. Streep and Poo wore black
to show support for the Me Too and Time's Up movements. Streep was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama for her performance in "The Post."
Streep arrives on the red carpet for the 90th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 4, 2018. Streep was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for "The Post."