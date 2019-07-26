Liam Gallagher releases new single 'Once'

July 26 (UPI) -- Liam Gallagher has released a new single titled "Once" from his upcoming second solo album, Why Me? Why Not.

Gallagher released the song on Thursday through a lyric video on YouTube. The album is set to be released on Sept. 20.

"But oh I remember how you used to shine/ Back then/ You went down so easy like a glass of wine/ My friend/ When the dawn came up you felt so inspired to do it again/ But it turns out/ You only get to do it once," Gallagher sings during the chorus.

Gallagher, on Twitter, praised the track.

"Once is one of the best songs I've ever had to pleasure to be a part of, and believe you me I've sang on many a great tune. I hope you enjoy it as much as I do," he wrote.

Gallagher is the former lead singer of band Oasis, which he famously appeared in alongside his brother, Liam Gallagher.

The music star's first solo album titled As You Were, was released in 2017.