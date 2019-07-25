Tegan and Sara return with new single 'I'll Be Back Someday'

July 25 (UPI) -- Indie pop duo Tegan and Sara are back with new music.

The pair -- twin sisters Tegan Quin and Sara Quin -- shared a lyric video for the single "I'll Be Back Someday" on Thursday.

Sara directed the video and illustrated its text and images. Visual artist Courtney Garvin animated and edited her creations.

"Might paint something I want to hang here someday / Might write something I want to say to you someday / Might do something I'd be proud of someday / Mark my words, I might be something someday," Tegan and Sara sing in the song.

"I'll Be Back Someday" will appear on Tegan and Sara's forthcoming album, Hey, I'm Just Like You, which debuts Sept. 27. The sisters last released the album Love You to Death in June 2016.

Billboard said "I"ll Be Back Someday" is a reinvented version of music Tegan and Sara found on old cassettes as they were writing their memoir, High School. The pair recorded the cassettes in the 1990s between the ages of 15 and 17.

"We had been begging for an electric guitar, and on our 16th birthday, we got one," Sara said in a press release. "Of course, we had to share it, so it became a weapon that we stole from each other's rooms, barricading ourselves behind locked doors with guitar in hand. Screaming over the small amplifier, we tested our voices by writing punk songs, shredding our thumbs on the strings."