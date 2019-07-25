July 25 (UPI) -- Paul McCartney said on Today Thursday he still finds writing and performing music thrilling after all these years.

"It's completely different because I'm a grown up," McCartney, 77, said when asked by Today's Al Roker if he was still enjoying himself the same way he did as a young member of The Beatles.

"I think back to when we were kids doing our first sessions," McCartney continued. "So we were wide-eyed. So it was that kind of wonder. It was like wow recording studio. Now, you know, after 60 years it's not that. It's a different kind of thrill."

"Writing music still a thrill because out of nowhere you produce a rabbit," the music legend said. "You get one you like it's a great feeling but it's a completely different vibe from the kids knocking out a record."

McCartney said he had to re-learn a lot of his older work as he can't retain all the music he has created. The singer also said that the love his receives from audiences keeps him going.

McCartney is set to release a children's book titled Hey Grandude! on Sept. 5 that was inspired by his own grandchildren. The book features a grandpa going on adventures with his grandchildren.

"If people like it and people want it, I'm sure I can think of some more," he said about penning more Grandude stories.

McCartney recently made headlines when he performed onstage with fellow Beatles member Ringo Starr during a concert in Los Angeles.