July 25 (UPI) -- Natalie Imbruglia is going to be a mom.

The 44-year-old Australian actress announced in an Instagram post Wednesday she's expecting her first child via in vitro fertilization and a sperm donor.

Imbruglia said she's "so excited" to welcome her baby in the fall. She has also signed a new record deal with BMG and is gearing up to release a new album.

"I'm very happy to announce that I have just signed a record deal with BMG!!" Imbruglia wrote. "What an AMAZING team. I have been busy writing for the past year and a half and can't wait to share these new songs with you all!!!!"

"And as you can see ... I'm expecting my first child this Autumn," she shared. "For those of you that know me, this has been something I have wanted for a very long time and I'm blessed that this is possible with the help of IVF and a sperm donor."

"I'm so excited about this next adventure... a new album and I'm going to be a mum!" the star concluded.

Spice Girls singer Melanie "Mel C" Chisholm and actress Elizabeth Hurley were among those to congratulate Imbruglia in the comments.

"Congratulations my love! Wonderful news all round," Chisholm wrote. "You're going to be an AMAZING Mummy and you're already an AMAZING recording artist. Love ya."

"Yay!!!!!! Congratulations," Hurley added.

Imbruglia is known for the singles "Torn," "Big Mistake," "That Day," "Shiver" and "Instant Crush." She released her debut album, Left of the Middle, in 1997, and last released Male in 2015.

"So good to be back," the singer said of touring again in an interview with Lorraine in June 2018.