July 25 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band NCT Dream is back with a new music video

The K-pop group, a subunit of NCT, released a video for the single "Boom" on Thursday.

The energetic "Boom" video shows Chenle, Haechan, Jaemin, Jeno, Jisung and Renjun show some attitude as they sing and dance on different sets, including a lavishly-furnished house.

NCT Dream promoted the video in a tweet Thursday. "Boom" appears on the group's forthcoming EP, We Boom, which debuts Monday.

"NCT DREAM [#BOOM] MV Release 2019 07 26 0AM KST," the post reads.

NCT consists of 21 members and is divided into four subunits, NCT Dream, NCT U, NCT 127 and WayV. NCT 127 released a music video this week for the English version of its single "Highway to Heaven."