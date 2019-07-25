Big Sean releases new single 'Overtime'

July 25 (UPI) -- Big Sean has retuned with a new single titled "Overtime."

The rapper released the song on Wednesday, his first single since releasing albums Double or Nothing and I Decided which featured "Bounce Back" in 2017.

"Overtime" is available on music streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Tidal and Soundcloud, among others.

Big Sean also uploaded the track to YouTube alongside a video of himself rapping the lyrics in a dark room next to a neon sign.

"The energy is UP!" Big Sean said on Twitter alongside artwork for "Overtime."

"Overtime" doesn't have a chorus, as Big Sean continuously raps throughout the song. It was produced by Hit-Boy, Key Wane and The Tucker Brothers.

"The universe been throwing me all the signs except stop it/ [Expletive] been plotting on me, but here's the plot twist/ I can't throw fits no more unless it's profits/ Lord, why you keep boxing me in, 'cause I'm God's gift?" Big Sean raps on the single.