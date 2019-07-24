July 24 (UPI) -- SHINee singer Taemin is giving fans a glimpse of his new music video.

The 25-year-old K-pop star, born Lee Tae-min, shared a clip of the video for his new Japanese single "Famous" on Wednesday.

The "Famous" video has a red theme, with Taemin shown lying on red fabric, eating an apple and dripping fake blood. The single and the full music video will debut Saturday.

"Famous" appears on Taemin's forthcoming Japanese EP of the same name. Universal Music Japan said the EP will be released Aug. 4, rather than Aug. 28.

Taemin previously released the EPs Sayonara Hitori (2016) and Flame of Love (2017) in Japan, along with the studio album Taemin (2018). His Japanese singles include "Flame of Love" and "Mars."

Taemin came to fame with the South Korean boy band SHINee, which also consists of Onew, Key and Minho. The group is known for the singles "Lucifer," "Sherlock (Clue + Note)" and "View," and last released the three-part album The Story of Light in 2018.