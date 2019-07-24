Machine Gun Kelly, Young Thug announce joint fall tour

Young Thug (L) and Jerrika Karlae attend the 16th annual BET Awards in 2016. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Machine Gun Kelly is set to embark on a joint tour with Young Thug.

July 24 (UPI) -- Machine Gun Kelly and Young Thug are teaming up for a 31-city North American fall tour featuring special guests Polo G, YBN Nahmir, KILLY and Strick.

Machine Gun Kelly and Young Thug will be kicking things off on Sept. 30 at Echo Beach in Toronto before wrapping things up on Nov. 18 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

The rappers will also be performing in cities such as Baltimore, Philadelphia, Portland, Atlanta, Tampa, Indianapolis, Chicago, Detroit, Milwaukee, Kansas City, Oklahoma City, Houston, Denver, Salt Lake City, Seattle and Phoenix, among others.

Tickets go on sale for the general public on Friday.

Machine Gun Kelly recently released his fourth studio album titled Hotel Diablo. Young Thug is expected to release his new album So Much Fun this fall.