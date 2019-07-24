July 24 (UPI) -- Gwen Stefani is feeling "unwell" and unable to perform at her Las Vegas show.

The 49-year-old singer announced in an Instagram post Tuesday she is canceling Wednesday's performance of her Las Vegas residency show, Just a Girl, due to illness.

"I am so upset to share that I am unwell & will not be able to perform my Vegas residency show tomorrow night," Stefani wrote Tuesday evening. "I was so looking forward to seeing everyone & performing & I wish I wasn't feeling the way I do."

"To everyone who was coming to Wednesday's show, I am so sorry. I am doing everything I can to be back on stage Friday," she said.

Kris Jenner, designer Jeremy Scott and YouTube star Kandee Johnson were among those to wish Stefani well in the comments.

"Feel better pretty girl!!" Jenner wrote.

"Oh I hope you feel better! I know it must be really bad because you are one strong and amazing human that's unstoppable!" Johnson added.

Friday's show will mark Stefani's last Las Vegas performance until October.

"[Stefani] does anticipate recovery and plans to return to stage for her scheduled show on Friday," Live Nation Las Vegas said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight.

Stefani kicked off her residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood in June 2018. She extended her residency in December and will now bring the show to a close Nov. 2.