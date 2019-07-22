NCT 127 sings in English in new 'Highway to Heaven' music video

July 22 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band NCT 127 sings in English in its new music video.

The K-pop group released a video Monday for the English version of its single "Highway to Heaven."

The video shows NCT 127 members Taeil, Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Winwin, Jungwoo, Mark and Haechan sing and dance in a desert locale.

"We'll take the highway to heaven / And I can't wait to love you all alone," the group sings in the chorus.

NCT 127 promoted the video in a tweet Monday.

"NCT 127 #HighwayToHeaven (ENG. ver.) MV," the post reads. "#NCT #NCT127 #HighwayToHeaven #NCT127_HighwayToHeaven."

The Korean version of "Highway to Heaven" appears on NCT 127's most recent EP, We Are Superhuman, which the group released in May. The EP also includes the single "Superhuman."

NCT 127 is a subunit of the boy band NCT. The group is also known for the singles "Cherry Bomb," "Touch," "Regular" and "Simon Says."