July 22 (UPI) -- Canadian singer-songwriter Alessia Cara is back with new music.

The 23-year-old recording artist released a first single, "Ready," from her forthcoming EP, This Summer, on Monday.

"Ready" is a reggae-pop track with lyrics about a frustrating relationship. Cara said in a tweet Monday that she wrote "Ready" and the other tracks on This Summer herself.

"Why do I care so much about you, boy? You know I do / I think a million thoughts, but only half get through to you," she sings in "Ready."

"Ready" is Cara's first single since the release of her second studio album, The Pains of Growing, in November. Cara confirmed plans for This Summer, which debuts Sept. 6, in an Instagram post last week.

"caught the writing bug out of the blue and made an EP. It's called This Summer. I'll be releasing a new track every couple of weeks until it's release. the first song, Ready, will be out July 22nd," she wrote.

Cara will promote the EP with a new tour in the fall. The tour begins Oct. 21 in Boston, Mass., and will come to a close Nov. 20 in Houston, Texas. Tickets go on sale Friday.

Cara is known for the singles "Here," "Wild Things" and "Stay" featuring Zedd.