'Revenge of the Dreamers III' tops the U.S. album chart

Recording artist Chris Brown performs during the 17th annual BET Awards in Los Angeles in 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Rapper J. Cole's album is No. 1 on the Billboard 200 this week. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 20 (UPI) -- The Dreamville record label's latest compilation CD Dreamville & J. Cole: Revenge of the Dreamers III is the No. 1 album in the United States.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Billie Eilish's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? followed by Chris Brown's Indigo at No. 3, Lil Nas X's 7 at No. 4 and Machine Gun Kelly's Hotel Diablo at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Lizzo's Cuz I Love You at No. 6, Khalid's Free Spirit at No. 7, Post Malone's beerbongs & bentleys at No. 8, Mustard's Perfect Ten at No. 9 and Jonas Brothers' Happiness Begins at No. 10.