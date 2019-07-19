Jaden Smith attends the premiere of "Aladdin" on May 21. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 19 (UPI) -- Willow Smith released a new self-titled album on Friday featuring a guest appearance from her brother Jaden Smith.

Willow released the eight-track project onto YouTube and music streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Tidal, Pandora and others.

Willow produced the album, alongside her boyfriend Tyler Cole. Jaden is only additional artist on the album, appearing on "U Know."

"I am the spirit of the mother and father's son/ Trying be a beacon of each other/ Love everyone," Willow sings on "U Know."

Jaden recently released his second album titled ERYS which featured a guest appearance by his sister on the song "Summertime in Paris."