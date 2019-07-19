July 19 (UPI) -- Sam Smith shows off his dance moves in his new music video.

The 27-year-old British singer released a video Thursday for his new single "How Do You Sleep?"

The video begins with Smith seated in the center of a group of backup dancers. Smith later dances as he sings about trying to leave a relationship.

"I'm done hating myself for feeling / I'm done crying myself awake / I've gotta leave and start the healing / But when you move like that I just want to stay," he croons.

"How Do You Sleep?" features choreography from Parris Goebel and was directed by Grant Singer. Smith shared his excitement about the video in a tweet Friday.

"HOW DO YOU SLEEP? My heart is beating so fast. I'm so proud of this one. Thank you to all the beautiful humans who've helped me really come out of my shell over the past year. I hope you all enjoy this & please learn the moves so we can dance together soon x," he wrote.

Smith had teased the video in a tweet last week.

"I have never been this excited for a release. Ah My inner dancing queen is about to come out. You ready? July 19th x," he wrote.

"How Do You Sleep?" will appear on Smith's forthcoming third studio album. He released his second album, The Thrill of It All, in November 2017, and last released the single "Dancing with a Stranger" with Normani in January.