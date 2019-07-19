King Princess releases new single 'Prophet' from debut album

July 19 (UPI) -- King Princess is back with new music.

The 20-year-old singer, born Mikaela Straus, released the new single "Prophet" on Thursday.

"Prophet" features a soulful beat as King Princess sings about the object of her affection.

"'Cause I can only think about you / What it's like to walk around you / And why they like to talk about you / 'Cause I can only think about you," she sings.

King Princess promoted the song in a tweet Friday.

"let's gooooo so [expletive] excited for this one guys. Let's rock out tonight ;)," she wrote.

"Prophet" will appear on the singer's debut studio album, Cheap Queen. Rolling Stone said King Princess will release the album in the fall via Mark Ronson's label, Zelig Records.

Cheap Queen will also include the singles "Pussy is God" and "Cheap Queen." The album follows King Princess' debut EP, Make My Bed, which was released in June 2018.