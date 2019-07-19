July 19 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Kang Daniel is giving fans a preview of his debut EP.

The 22-year-old K-pop star, a former member of the boy band Wanna One, released clips from the mini-album, Color on Me, on Friday.

The highlight medley features snippets from all five songs on the EP. The album includes the songs "Intro (Through the Night)," "Color," "What Are You Up To," "Horizon" and "I Hope," and will debut July 25.

Kang promoted the EP in an Instagram post Thursday.

"2019.07.25 18:00 (KANG DANIEL) Special Album 'color on me' Track 1 Intro (Through the night)," he wrote.

Wanna One officially disbanded in December and said goodbye to fans at farewell concerts the next month. The group was known for the singles "Energetic," "Beautiful," "Boomerang" and "Spring Breeze."

Kang established his own agency, Konnect Entertainment, in June. Kang will promote Color on Me with fan meetings in Singapore and Hong Kong in August.