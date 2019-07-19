July 19 (UPI) -- Kacey Musgraves took to the stage during Friday's episode of Today.

The 30-year-old country music star performed and announced new tour dates as part of the show's summer concert series.

Musgraves announced five new shows on her Oh, What a World tour. She will perform two concerts each in Dallas, Texas, and New York, N.Y., and one in Nashville, Tenn.

"It'll be the last five dates that we're adding," the star said. "It will all wrap up in Nashville in October."

"Radio City, we're going to play two nights there. Dallas, you know, going back home to Texas. Be sure and hop on the pre-sale -- it starts today," she added.

Some exciting news from @kaceymusgraves - she's adding five more dates to her tour! #KaceyMusgravesTODAY pic.twitter.com/kC81gagmdp— TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 19, 2019

Musgraves performed her single "Slow Burn," which appears on her most recent album, Golden Hour, released in March 2018.

.@KaceyMusgraves is kicking things off with one of our favorites... Slow Burn #KaceyMusgravesTODAY pic.twitter.com/NH781FeV1F— TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 19, 2019

Musgraves announced specific dates for the new shows on Twitter following her appearance. She will perform Oct. 10 and 11 in Dallas, Oct. 15 and 16 in New York and Oct. 25 in Nashville.

HERE WE GO #OhWhatAWorldTourII https://t.co/CMcf1h34BG pic.twitter.com/IRB9V03eBJ— K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) July 19, 2019

Musgraves will kick off the second leg of her Oh, What a World tour Aug. 20 in Las Vegas, Nev. The tour is in support of Golden Hour, which also includes the singles "Butterflies," "Space Cowboy," and "Rainbow."