July 19 (UPI) -- Blink-182 says its new album is coming in September.

The rock band shared a release date for the album and performed during Friday's episode of Good Morning America.

Blink-182 members Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Matt Skiba took to the stage as part of the show's summer concert series. The group is on tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its album Enema of the State, and Hoppus said the new album will debut Sept. 20.

"Right now September 20th is the release date of the new album," the singer and musician said.

"We're on tour 'til the end of the summer," he added. "We're playing all of Enema of the State in its entirety, along with a bunch of other songs. We're on tour with Lil Wayne. It's a lot of fun, and we hope everyone comes out and has a great time."

Blink-182 performed its hit song "What's My Age Again?" from Enema of the State, which debuted in June 1999.

Nobody likes you when you're 23 And I'm still more amused by TV shows@blink182 #Blink182onGMA pic.twitter.com/PiKFAt5cAx— Good Morning America (@GMA) July 19, 2019

The band also performed its single "Bored to Death," which appears on its most recent album, California, released in 2016.

Life is too short to last long Thanks to @blink182 for rocking our @kingshawaiian summer concert series! #Blink182onGMA pic.twitter.com/mxeYT0z5Qo— Good Morning America (@GMA) July 19, 2019

Blink-182 kicked off its tour with Lil Wayne in June. The band will next perform Saturday in Virginia Beach, Va.