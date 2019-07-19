July 19 (UPI) -- Country music singers Billy Ray Cyrus and Johnny McGuire have teamed up on a new song.

Cyrus, 57, and McGuire, 30, released a lyric video for the single "Chevys and Fords" on Friday.

"Chevys and Fords" is a nostalgic song that Cyrus and McGuire said is meant to capture "the essence of youth, freedom and American pride."

"Stole my first whiskey kiss on the back of one / Heard my first country song through the dash of one / Made millions of memories between those two doors / Yeah, I come from a long line of Chevys and Fords," Cyrus sings.

McGuire, a former member of the country duo Walker McGuire, promoted the song in a tweet Friday.

"#ChevysAndFords is out now!! Had a blast cutting this one with my buddy @billyraycyrus," he wrote.

Cyrus last released the album The SnakeDoctor Circus in May. He also collaborated with Lil Nas X on a remix of the rapper's song "Old Town Road," which debuted in April.

Walker McGuire consisted of McGuire and Jordan Walker, who announced their professional split in February. The duo were known for the single "Til Tomorrow."