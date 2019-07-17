July 17 (UPI) -- Luke Combs had an unforgettable experience at his Grand Ole Opry induction ceremony.

The 29-year-old singer was officially welcomed to the country music institution by Vince Gill, Joe Diffie and other stars at the event Tuesday in Nashville, Tenn.

CMT said Combs grew up listening to Diffie's music and attended his first country music concert at one of Gill's shows. He acknowledged the pair as influences in his speech at the ceremony.

"Here I am on stage with people I grew up listening to and people who have shaped me as an artist. I just want to say thank you to you guys, thank you to the Grand Ole Opry, and thank you to the fans," Combs said.

"I will never forget tonight. Thank you everyone for being a part of it. Everyone who has meant something in my life is here tonight," he added.

Combs performed several songs and ended his set with "This One's for You."

The Grand Ole Opry shared video from Combs' ceremony Wednesday on Instagram.

"It was a family affair last night as we welcomed @lukecombs as the newest member of the Grand Ole #Opry!" the caption reads.

Combs said in June that joining the Grand Ole Opry was a dream come true.

"This is the absolute feather in my cap for me as far as career goals," he said. "It is the absolute No. 1 thing for me. It cannot be surpassed. It's something I've dreamed about since I made my debut."

Combs released his debut studio album, This One's for You, in June 2017. He is known for the singles "Hurricane," "When It Rains It Pours," "Beautiful Crazy" and "Beer Never Broke My Heart."