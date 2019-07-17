Blue Ivy joins Beyonce in 'Spirit' music video

July 17 (UPI) -- Beyonce's 7-year-old daughter Blue Ivy joins her in her new music video for "Spirit," a song from Lion King album The Gift.

The clip, released on Tuesday, features Beyonce performing in a serene desert before Blue Ivy visits her.

Blue Ivy sits down by her mother's side as footage from Disney's remake of The Lion King displays Simba sitting down next to his father Mufasa.

Beyonce is also featured performing near a waterfall and back on the desert as the sun sets.

Beyonce curated The Lion King: The Gift and recorded several songs for the project which she says is a "love letter" to Africa. The album will be released on Friday, the same day that The Lion King opens in theaters.

Beyonce voices the character of Nala in the film. Donald Glover (Simba), James Earl Jones (Mufasa), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Scar), Billy Eichner (Timon), Seth Rogen (Pumbaa), John Oliver (Zazu), Keegan-Michael Key (Kamari), Eric Andre (Azizi), Florence Kasumba (Shenzi), JD McCrary (Young Simba), and Shahadi Wright Joseph (Young Nala), also star.