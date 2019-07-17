Trending Stories

Vivica A. Fox to return in 'Empire' Season 6
Famous birthdays for July 16: Alexandra Shipp, Will Ferrell
TLC cancels shows after Chilli loses voice: 'It breaks my heart'
Famous birthdays for July 17: Camilla Parker Bowles, Billie Lourd
WWE announces special 'Raw Reunion' with Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan

Photo Gallery

 
Celebrities get silly on the red carpet

Latest News

Blue Ivy joins Beyonce in 'Spirit' music video
Ex-Eagles special teams ace Chris Maragos retires
WTO rules China could sanction U.S. over Obama-era tariffs
Bryce Harper's first walk-off hit for Phillies beats Dodgers
WWE Smackdown: Kevin Owens stuns Shane McMahon
 
Back to Article
/