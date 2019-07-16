Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy. The band has released a new song titled "Love is Everywhere." Photo by Kiko Huesca/EPA

July 16 (UPI) -- Wilco has returned with the song "Love is Everywhere (Beware)" from its upcoming 11th studio album, Ode to Joy.

Wilco released the song on Tuesday on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Music.

"Where the sunlight grabs the lake/ It's frozen in the flames/ Beneath the sleeping town/ With the riots raining down/ It's all yours now/ It's all for you/ Right now, right now/ Love is everywhere," singer Jeff Tweedy sings on the track.

Ode to Joy is set for release on Oct. 4. The project will feature 11 new songs. Fans who pre-order the album will get an instant download of "Love is Everywhere (Beware)."

Wilco will tour North America starting on Oct. 8 with a show at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto.

The tour will wrap up on Nov. 20 at the Orpheum Theater in Omaha and will also includes stops in Boston, New York, Atlanta, Nashville, Houston, Pittsburgh, St. Louis and Denver, among other cities.