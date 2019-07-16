July 16 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Twice shows off its dance moves in a new music video.

The K-pop stars released a new version of its video for the Japanese single "Happy Happy" on Tuesday.

The dance-centric video was filmed in Hawaii and shows Twice members Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu enjoying island life.

"07.17 TWICE JAPAN 4th SINGLE HAPPY HAPPY," Twice tweeted Tuesday.

Twice released "Happy Happy" and the original music video for the single in June, along with the song "Breakthrough."

The new video follows news Mina has dropped out of Twice's world tour. The Korea Times said Mina will miss the rest of the tour due to extreme anxiety.

Twice is in the midst of its Twicelights world tour and will next perform Friday in Mexico City, Mexico. The group will then perform in Newark, N.J., Chicago, Ill., and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.