Post Malone announces North American fall tour

Post Malone arrives for the 46th annual American Music Awards on October 9. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Post Malone is set to tour North America starting in September. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 15 (UPI) -- Post Malone announced a new North American tour featuring special guests Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh.

The Runaway Tour will kick off on Sept. 14 at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., before wrapping up on Nov. 20 at The Forum in Los Angeles.

Malone will also be performing in Portland, Las Vegas, Detroit, Toronto, Boston, New York, Atlanta, Miami, Dallas, Denver and Salt Lake City, among other cities.

Tickets go on sale for the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time through Live Nation. Citi cardmembers will be able to take part in a pre-sale that runs from Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday at 10 p.m. local time.

T-Mobile customers will have the ability to purchase stage-front pit tickets starting 30 days prior to each show.

Malone is also set to perform at the 2019 Voodoo Fest in New Orleans which runs from Oct. 25-27. Gun N' Roses will also take the stage at the festival.