K-pop group Pentagon teases 'Forbidden' music video

July 15 (UPI) -- K-pop group Pentagon is giving fans a glimpse of its new music video.

The South Korean boy band released a preview Monday of its video for the single "Forbidden," aka"Humph!"

The teaser shows the members of Pentagon sporting school and baseball uniforms as they perform choreographed dance routines. The video was produced by rapper and producer Giriboy.

Pentagon promoted "Forbidden" in a tweet Monday. The group will release the full music video and the EP Sum(me:r) on Wednesday.

"#Pentagon - 'Forbidden (Prod. By Giriboy)' M/V Teaser 2019.07.17. 18:00 (KST)," the post reads.

Sum(me:r) is Pentagon's first release since the EP Genie:us in March. It also includes the songs "Fantastic," "SUMMER!" and "Round 2."

Pentagon consists of Jinho, Hui, Hongseok, Shinwon, Yeo One, Yan An, Yuto, Kino and Wooseok. The group is known for the singles "Gorilla," "Pretty Pretty," "Runaway," "Shiine" and "Sha La La."