Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr share stage at LA concert

Musician and former Beatles member Ringo Starr leaves after Us President Barack Obama delivers remarks at the Kennedy Center Honors Reception on December 4, 2016, in Washington, D.C. Pool photo by Aude Guerrucci/UPI | License Photo

Barbara Bach, Ringo Starr and Olivia Harrison arrive on the red carpet at the 14th Annual UNICEF Snowflake Ball on November 27 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Rock 'n' roll icon Paul McCartney performed the final show of the North American leg of his concert tour on Saturday night. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 14 (UPI) -- Former Beatles band-mates Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr shared the stage at McCartney's Los Angeles concert on Saturday night.

"We've got a surprise for us, a surprise for you, a surprise for everyone: Ladies and gentlemen, the one and only, Ringo Starr," McCartney told his fans at Dodger Stadium, according to Rolling Stone magazine.

The men hugged as Starr, 79, appeared on stage and McCartney, 77, was heard telling his longtime friend, "I love you, man."

Starr played drums on "Helter Skelter" and "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise,)" as McCartney sang lead vocals at the show, which was the last stop on the North American leg of McCartney's tour, Variety said.

McCartney and Starr, along with the late George Harrison and John Lennon, performed as the Beatles from 1960 to 1970.