Jennifer Lopez reschedules after NYC blackout killed her concert

July 14 (UPI) -- Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez has announced she is rescheduling for Monday the It's My Party show that was canceled Saturday due to the blackout in New York City.

Tens of thousands of Midtown Manhattan customers lost power for several hours, bringing subway trains to a halt and prompting the cancellation of Broadway shows and other live performances throughout a neighborhood famous for its world-class entertainment.

The lack of electricity meant Lopez -- who turns 50 on July 24 -- was unable to headline her planned gig at Madison Square Garden.

"Devastated and heartbroken that I can't perform for all of you tonight. We will make this up to you, I promise! I love you!!" she tweeted on Saturday.

Early Sunday, the native New Yorker offered the update: "ANNOUNCEMENT: Gonna take more than a city-wide blackout to shut us down! Rescheduling the show for Monday night!"

Power company Con Edison said service has been restored to all of its affected customers and it is investigating what caused the widespread outages.