July 12 (UPI) -- Kenny Chesney teamed up with Ed Sheeran on his newly-released song.

The 51-year-old country music star shared a single Thursday for "Tip of My Tongue," which was co-written with Sheeran and Ross Copperman.

"It's funny how a figure of speech can lead you to all kinds of places. When the idea fell out, we all just laughed & went, 'Well, what can we do with that?' I hope you love what we came up with. #TipOfMyTongue is out now," Chesney tweeted Friday.

Chesney discussed working with Sheeran and Copperman in an interview with iHeartRadio published Friday.

"I sat down with Ross Copperman and Ed Sheeran, two guys that I really, truly respect as songwriters; it was just a blast writing 'Tip of My Tongue,'" the singer said.

"I had the idea written down for a while, but didn't really know where to take it, because it is an authentic story in my life and an idea in my life about connection. And, it took us a couple of hours and once we got into the idea of the song, and started exploring the song, in a lot of ways wrote itself," he added.

Chesney had shared similar sentiments in a tweet July 1.

"With all the great songs that have been written, you always want to do something different. I wrote this with two guys I really respect as songwriters @rosscopperman & @edsheeran. It's one of the most fun sessions I've done in a while," he wrote.

"Tip of My Tongue" will appear on Chesney's forthcoming album. The singer last released Songs for the Saints in July 2018.

Sheeran, meanwhile, released the album No.6 Collaborations Project on Friday. He confirms his marriage to Cherry Seaborn in the song "Remember the Name" featuring Eminem and 50 Cent.