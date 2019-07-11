Woodstock 50 organizers appeal rejection of Vernon, N.Y., permit

Jay-Z (L) with his wife Beyonce attending the Costume Institute Benefit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 11 (UPI) -- Organizers of the Woodstock 50 Music and Arts Fair appealed a rejected permit from the town of Vernon, N.Y., on Thursday.

The organizers had planned to host the festival Aug. 16-18 at the Vernon Downs horsetrack. Previously, Woodstock 50 was set to take place in Watkins Glen, N.Y., before that town pulled out in June.

Vernon rejected the permit Tuesday after the local head of emergency services criticized the event as "a recipe for disaster."

"We have submitted a comprehensive new application that is nearly 500 pages in length that spells out in great detail our plans for security, traffic and medical emergencies. We believe there was no legal reason for the Town to turn down the original permit application," Woodstock 50 said in a statement about the appeal.

The festival also tweeted on Thursday that tickets would go on sale upon permit approval.

"Will the Town of Vernon allow peace, love & music to prevail so we can celebrate Woodstock 50 with you?" it said.

Woodstock 50, first announced in March, is meant to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the original Woodstock, which took place in 1969. Miley Cyrus, Jay-Z, The Killers, Santana, Dead & Company, Chance the Rapper, The Black Keys and many others were announced as performers.

The festival started to unravel in April when investor Dentsu Aegis Network pulled out of the event, citing issues relating to the health and safety of artists, partners and attendees.

Woodstock 50 is being produced under license from Woodstock Ventures, a company founded by original Woodstock producers Michael Lang, Joel Rosenman and the late John Roberts.