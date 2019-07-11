Drake appears backstage during the annual Billboard Music Awards on May 21, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 11 (UPI) -- Drake announced on Instagram Thursday the lineup for his upcoming 2019 OVO Fest which takes place throughout Toronto.

B2K, Mario, Pretty Ricky, Lloyd, Ying Yang Twins, Chingy and Bobby V are set to take the stage at the Budweiser Stage on Aug. 4.

Drake himself is the only artist performing on Aug. 5.

Other OVO Fest events include an OVO Summit set for Aug. 2 and OVO Basketball which will be taking place July 29 to Aug. 2.

Tickets for the ninth annual event go on sale on Friday.

OVO Sound is Drake's record label that he founded with his friend and producer Noah '40' Shebib and Oliver El-Khatib.