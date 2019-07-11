July 11 (UPI) -- Cardi B is teasing a new song in honor of daughter Kulture Kiari's first birthday.

The 26-year-old rapper shared a sample of the song and a photo and video montage Thursday on Twitter after Kulture, her baby girl with Offset, turned one year old Wednesday.

"Thank you everybody for wishing my sweet baby a Happy Birthday," she captioned the post. "I made this song one day before I turned in my album and Eve gave me the green light for the beat I was so grateful! She a real one! I love my baby she changed my life."

The song samples Eve's 1999 song "Love is Blind" and is inspired by Cardi B's love for Kulture. Cardi B recorded the song prior to her daughter's birth and the release of her debut studio album, Invasion of Privacy.

"I ain't even meet you and I love you to death," she raps on the track. "Seems like you're getting larger every day."

Cardi B also dedicated a post to Kulture Tuesday on Instagram. She shared a photo of her baby girl feeding her a birthday cupcake.

"Alittle quick 12 o clock turn up," the star captioned the post. "my baaaaaaaaaaaybeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee.....Ok goodbye."

Cardi B was previously reluctant to share photos of Kulture on social media.

"I'm scared of showing her to the world. There are too many mean people out there," she explained to Entertainment Tonight in November. "Sometimes I do want to show people how beautiful and how precious she is ... I want to protect her."

Cardi B released Invasion of Privacy in April 2018 and is working on her second studio album. She released the new single "Press" at the end of May.