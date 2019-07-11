'American Idol' alum Josh Gracin expecting fifth child

Josh Gracin (L) and Katie Weir attend the Academy of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Josh Gracin (L), pictured with Katie Gracin, is "couldn't be more excited" to welcome a son, Luka, with Katie in 2020. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 11 (UPI) -- American Idol alum Josh Gracin is going to be a dad of five.

The 38-year-old country singer confirmed in an Instagram post Wednesday he's expecting a baby boy with wife Katie Gracin.

Gracin is already dad to three daughters, Briana Marie, 17, Gabriella Ann, 12, and Isabella Sophia, 10, and a son, Landon Joshua, 13, from a previous relationship. The new baby will be his first child with Katie.

"Baby Luka Gracin coming 2020, Katie and I couldn't be more excited!" he wrote.

Katie confirmed the news in a post on her own account.

"Josh and I are SO excited to announce we are expecting our first! We can't wait to meet our baby boy! We've even had the name picked out since before being pregnant," she wrote.

Gracin told People they chose the name Luka to honor his family's heritage.

"We've been praying for a baby since we decided on a name last year for a boy and a girl!" the star said.

"Luka represents my father's Croatian heritage and Italian blood," he added. "Prayers were truly answered!"

Gracin and Katie married in Nashville, Tenn., in May 2017. Katie marked their two-year wedding anniversary in May with a sweet post on Instagram.

"You're my forever wedding date (even if you always have shows booked lol), my Disney adventurer, my ride or die, the half that makes me whole, and all of the other clichés," she wrote. "This year is going to be our greatest adventure yet. I love you so much."

Gracin came to fame during American Idol Season 2. He is known for the singles "I Want to Live," "Nothin' to Lose," "We Weren't Crazy" and "Lucky Stars," and last released the EP Nothin' Like Us: Pt. 1 in February 2017.