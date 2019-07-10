July 10 (UPI) -- Monsta X's Hyungwon and Vixx's Hongbin team up in a new music video.

The K-pop stars released a video Wednesday for "Cool Love," which they recorded for Starship Entertainment's collaboration with Pepsi.

The video shows Hyungwon and Hongbin sing and dance under the stars and on various sets. The pair also enjoy icy cold refreshments.

"[#PEPSIxSTARSHIP] 2019 #PEPSI X #STARSHIP PROJECT #THE_LOVE_OF_SUMMER: THE PERFORMANCE #COOL_LOVE #HYUNGWON #MONSTA_X #HONGBIN #VIXX Prod. #DRESS #MV," Monsta X tweeted Wednesday.

Vixx also promoted the song on Twitter.

"This is ROVIX. Agent #HONGBIN's 2019 #PEPSI x #STARSHIP PROJECT '#COOL_LOVE' has been released," the post reads.

Hyungwon and Monsta X last released the single "Who Do U Love?" with French Montana in June. The boy band will perform with Steve Aoki and Darren Criss at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas in September.

Hongbin and Vixx released the single "Walking" in February ahead of N's enlistment in the military. The group is known for the singles "G.R.8.U.," "Love Equation" and "Shangri-La."