Lead vocalist and bassist of Slayer Tom Araya. The band has announced the final dates for their farewell tour. Photo by Balazs Mohai/EPA

July 9 (UPI) -- Slayer has announced the concert dates for the last leg of their farewell world tour which began in May 2018.

Slayer's final shows, titled The Final Campaign, will begin on Nov. 2 at the Asheville Arena in Ashveille, N.C., before wrapping up on Nov. 30 at The Forum in Los Angeles.

The band will also be performing in cities such as New York, Louisville, Omaha, Colorado Springs, Oakland and Las Vegas, among others.

Tickets go on sale starting on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Slayer will be joined by Primus, Ministry and Phillip H. Anselmo & the Illegals on all dates.

Slayer's farewell tour has consisted of over 140 shows across 30 countries and 40 U.S. states.