Monsta X to perform at iHeartRadio Music Festival 2019

Monsta X will take the stage with Steve Aoki and Darren Criss at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in September. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

July 9 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Monsta X will perform at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival.

iHeartRadio announced in a tweet Tuesday the K-pop group will take the stage with Steve Aoki and Darren Criss at the festival in Las Vegas in September.

Monsta X previously collaborated with Aoki on the single "Play It Cool." Monsta X member I.M. said in an interview with Billboard in April that working with Aoki was an "unbelievable" experience.

"That situation was a dream come true," I.M. said. "We always respected that huge DJ Steve Aoki, and we could not at that time believe the situation."

Hootie & the Blowfish and Marshmello have also joined the iHeartRadio Music Festival lineup. The artists join Alicia Keys, Camila Cabello, Miley Cyrus and other previously announced performers.

Monsta X is known for the singles "Tresspass," "Ex Girl" and "Alligator," and released the album Take.2 We Are Here in February. The group released the single "Who Do U Love?" with French Montana in June after signing with the U.S. record label Epic Records.

In addition, Monsta X member Minhyuk released his debut solo mixtape, Ongsimi, and a music video for his lead single of the same name in June. Hyungwon will release a collaboration with Vixx member Hongbin for Pepsi.