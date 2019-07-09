Luke Bryan's Farm Tour to feature Cole Swindell, Mitchell Tenpenny

Mitchell Tenpenny attends the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on April 7. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 9 (UPI) -- Luke Bryan announced on Instagram Tuesday that Cole Swindell and Mitchell Tenpenny will be joining him on his upcoming 2019 Farm Tour.

The Peach Pickers and DJ Rock are also joining the Farm Tour which is set to kick off on Sept. 26 in Marshall, Wis. before wrapping up on Oct. 5 in Norman, Okla.

Bryan and his crew will also be performing in Richland, Mich., on Sept. 27, Pleasantville, Ohio, on Sept. 28, Louisburg, Kan. on Oct. 3, and Douglass, Kan., on Oct. 4.

Tickets are currently on sale.

Bryan's 11th annual Farm Tour will once again support American farming communities. The country star has awarded over 50 scholarships to students hailing from farming families since starting the Farm Tour in 2009.

Bryan made headlines in June when he showed support on social media for country singer Granger Smith following his son's death.