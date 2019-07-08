Old Dominion to release self-titled album on Oct. 25

Country band Old Dominion arrives for the 51st Annual Country Music Association Awards on November 8, 2017 in Nashville. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Country band Old Dominion arrives on the red carpet at the 52nd Annual Country Music Association Awards on November 14, 2018 in Nashville. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Country band Old Dominion is releasing a new self-titled album on Oct. 25. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 8 (UPI) -- Country music group Old Dominion announced on Monday's edition of Good Morning America that it has a new album coming out this fall.

Featuring Matthew Ramsay, Trevor Rosen, Whit Sellers, Geoff Sprung and Brad Tursi, the band made the announcement after performing live on the program.

It also confirmed on Twitter that the self-titled record would be available on Oct. 25.

Old Dominion is known for its hits "Break Up with Him," "Snapback," "Song for Another Time," "No Such Thing as a Broken Heart" and "Written in the Sand."

The group's previous albums are 2015's Meat and Candy and 2017's Happy Endings.