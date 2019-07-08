July 8 (UPI) -- Grammy winner Meghan Trainor released a video for her new song "With You" on Monday.

The upbeat relationship song is a collaboration with DJ/producer Kaskade.

The video clip is set in outer space and shows colorful, human-like characters flying and interacting with other fanciful creatures.

Lyrics include: "Stop saying that you're mine. Imma need a better reason to be spending all my time with you. Believe me, I'll be fine. Imma need a better reason to be wasting my time with you."

Trainor's other hits include "All About That Bass," "Lips are Moving" and "Dear Future Husband."