Garth Brooks (R) and his wife Trisha Yearwood arrive for the sixth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 14. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Garth Brooks announced on social media a seven-city tour in honor of his song "Dive Bar." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 8 (UPI) -- Garth Brooks announced on his weekly Facebook video series Inside Studio G, that he will be embarking on a seven-city tour in honor of his latest song "Dive Bar" featuring Blake Shelton.

The country star said on Sunday that the tour will feature him performing in actual dive bars starting with one in Chicago on July 15.

The date and locations of the other performances will be announced at a later date. Brooks is having local country radio stations in each city announce the venues and take care of tickets.

Brooks is also teaming up with Seagram's 7 Crown with the whiskey brand selecting which cities the singer will perform in.

"Dive Bar," released in June, will be featured on Brooks' upcoming album titled Fun. A release date has yet to be announced for the project.

Brooks and Shelton plan on filming a music video for "Dive Bar" during Brooks' concert in Boise, Idaho, which features Shelton as the opening act.