The Raconteurs' 'Help Us Stranger' tops U.S. album chart

Musician Jack White's band The Raconteurs has the No. 1 album -- "Help Us Stranger" -- on the Billboard 200 chart this week. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

July 6 (UPI) -- The Raconteurs' Help Us Stranger is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Lil Nas X's 7, followed by Billie Eilish's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? at No. 3, Jonas Brothers' Happiness Begins at No. 4 and Khalid's Free Spirit at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Lizzo's Cuz I Love You at No. 6, Gucci Mane's Delusions of Grandeur at No. 7, DaBaby's Baby on Baby at No. 8, Ariana Grande's Thank U, Next at No. 9 and Polo G's Die a Legend at No. 10.